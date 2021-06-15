Access Required to Adjust Azure Sentinel Permissions to Run Playbooks

This is an area that’s not highlighted anywhere in particular – or, at least not highlighted well enough – but the question does come up quite a bit.

Q: What role or access is required to enable or modify the ability for Azure Sentinel to run Playbooks?

This question comes up after an Azure Sentinel user with any of the specific roles applied – including Contributor – attempts to access the Playbooks Permissions area in Azure Sentinel console settings and gets a nasty No Permissions message.

This permissions adjustment can ONLY be made by the OWNER of the Resource Group that the logged-in user is attempting to apply permissions to.

Author Rod Trent