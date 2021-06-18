Azure Sentinel Fireside Chat – Part 2

So, my first Fireside chat with our partner, Difenda, went so well – they’re having me back for a Part 2! I hope you can come join if just to see how I’m going to provide new material. I’ll be sifting through joke books between now and then to keep my content fresh.

Part 2 will be happening on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 at 2pm EST and we’ll focusing on the importance and the health of the partner ecosystem for Azure Sentinel.

Registration is available here: Sign Up Today | Azure Sentinel Webinar | Difenda

I may have to dig up that old hat in the picture and wear it during the event.

Author Rod Trent