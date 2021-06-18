Hear about Modernizing the SOC for Efficiency Using Azure Sentinel at the Azure Summit in September

I’m happy to report I’ll be bringing the Azure Sentinel goodness to one of the largest cloud events in September.

How big is it? 50,000 attendees, 120 speakers, and 110 sessions.

That’s massive. And, I feel hugely blessed to be bringing the Azure Sentinel message to that audience. But, with that number of sessions on all sorts of topics, there’s something for everyone. Don’t just attend to hear me (but, yes…please do!), register to learn anything and everything about Azure.

Azure Summit 2021 runs September 13-19 and boasts a bevy of fantastic speakers and community personalities.

Register to attend: Azure Summit 2021 – One of the largest cloud events of the year – Azure Summit

My speaker page: Rod Trent – Azure Summit

(Please excuse that picture. It truly needs to be updated. There’s a story behind it. Maybe I’ll share that someday)

Author Rod Trent