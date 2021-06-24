Replay: Azure Sentinel Fireside Chat – Part 2

So, my first Fireside chat with our partner, Difenda, went so well – they invited me back for a Part 2! This was an absolute hoot and truly enjoyed myself. In this particular event we dove into the partner ecosystem for Azure Sentinel.

Our partner ecosystem is a strong one and encompasses the following areas:

Integration MSSP Deployment and Architecture Consulting Custom content development

But, there’s a an even bigger partnership that we talk about and that’s the partnership with our customers.

Also, in the replay you’ll hear me talk about how I hate the term “plug-and-play.”

The Replay is here: On Demand | Azure Sentinel Integration + Partnerships | Difenda

Author Rod Trent