Microsoft Security Insights Podcast Replay: Yong Rhee and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

Did you miss the live edition of the Microsoft Security Insights podcast on Wednesday evening?

Never fear, the replay is here: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1065493942

There was some fantastic Microsoft Defender for Endpoint knowledge administered by our guest PM, Yong Rhee.

If you’re an MDE fan, you’ll want to catch this one. The biggest takeaway for me was just an hint at some news that is upcoming. We had a question come in live (more of a complaint, actually) around how its not quite fair that MDE is tied to E5. Yong simply suggested to watch the MDE blog for news about this that might show up soon.

The live podcast runs on Twitch every Wednesday evening from 6:00pm-7:30pm EST. The audio portion is released each Monday on the podcast’s website.

Live Twitch stream: https://www.twitch.tv/microsoftsecurityinsights

Microsoft Security Insights website: https://microsoftsecurityinsights.com/

Author Rod Trent