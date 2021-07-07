How to Know When Data Retention Values Have Changed for Azure Sentinel

In another of the “Watching the Watchers” series, customers ask periodically to be notified when – or at least to know when – the Log Analytics workspace data retention changes.

Here’s a quick KQL query to accomplish that.

union Operation | where OperationStatus == "Succeeded" | where OperationCategory == "Workspace Configuration" | project TimeGenerated, Detail

An example of the results:

In the details: What happened and who did it

This query can be used in a Workbook, a Hunting query, or even as an Analytics Rule (to be notified when it happens).

The latest version of this query will always be located here: SentinelKQL/DataRetentionChanges.txt at master · rod-trent/SentinelKQL (github.com)

