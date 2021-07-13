How to Enable Bi-directional Alert Sync Between Azure Sentinel and Azure Defender

If you’re a long-time Azure Sentinel customer, there’s a good chance you enabled the Azure Defender connector long ago and have never gone back into the original connector to look around. I mean if everything is working…who does that, right?

There’s a new(er) preview capability in this connector that you need to toggle if you want to enable the bi-directional sync of alerts between Azure Sentinel and Azure Defender (ASC).

As shown in the image, simply changing the selection to Enabled turns this capability on.

Bi-directional alert sync

To learn more about some of the additional capabilities that come with this, see Craig’s Azure Defender and Azure Sentinel Alerts Bi-Directional Sync which includes how to create Sample alerts in Defender.

Author Rod Trent