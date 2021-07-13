How to Use Azure Sentinel to Monitor for the Solarwinds Serv-U Remote Memory Escape Vulnerability

A new SolarWinds vulnerability has been discovered, this time for the Serv-U product. See SolarWinds Trust Center Security Advisories | CVE-2021-35211 for details.

The following represents a KQL query that can be utilized in Azure Sentinel with the DeviceNetworkEvents log collection enabled through the Microsoft 365 Defender (Preview) connector.

DeviceNetworkEvents log collection

KQL query:

//Based on SolarWinds IOCs: https://www.solarwinds.com/trust-center/security-advisories/cve-2021-35211 let SolarU_IPs = pack_array("98.176.196.89", "68.235.178.32", "208,113,35,58"); DeviceNetworkEvents | where TimeGenerated >= (7d) | where RemotePort == 443 | where Protocol == "Tcp" and ActionType == "ConnectionSuccess" | where RemoteIP in(SolarU_IPs)

You can always find the latest version of this query on my GitHub repo: SentinelKQL/Solarwinds_ServerU_Vuln.txt at master · rod-trent/SentinelKQL (github.com)

You can wrap this into an Azure Sentinel Hunting query, or turn it into an Analytics Rule.

