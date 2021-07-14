How to Estimate EPS and GB Per Day for Azure Sentinel Costs

Understanding your data ingestion and retention requirements is key to figuring out how much any SIEM solution might cost. This is equally true with Azure Sentinel. But, getting a true sense of the total amount of data can be difficult.

Ashwin Venugopal has developed a brilliant web-based tool that provides an easy way to set your environment parameters and produce a good estimated result of your data requirements.

Check out the Azure Sentinel EPS & Log Size Calculator.

Estimates for GB/Day and EPS

Once you have the data, you can either download it in a .csv file for use later, or take the supplied web page values and enter them into the official Azure Sentinel calculator.

Author Rod Trent