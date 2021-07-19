Upcoming Session for the INDIA CLOUD SECURITY SUMMIT

Just a heads-up for those that are interested in hearing me talk about Azure Sentinel in the near future. I’ve have several talks coming up which I’ll share as we get closer to each one, but the next one up is an updated session on “A Day in the Life of an Azure Sentinel Analyst” for the India Cloud Security Summit.

My timeslot is 6:30pm to 7:30pm IST, which converts to 9:00am to 10:00am EST.

You can use the event’s website to register: https://www.indiacloudsecuritysummit.com/

I hope to see you there!

Author Rod Trent