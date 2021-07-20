Azure Sentinel Analyst Assignment List Enhancement

Starting today, there’s an enhancement to the dropdown list for assigning analysts to Incidents. It’s a small, nuanced change but one that provides immediate value and should help improve efficiency for a product that already has tons of efficiency hacks built in.

The dropdown list now shows the recently assigned analysts instead of listing all user alphabetically.

Most recent analyst list

The list is updated automatically as you use Azure Sentinel and assign new analysts.

Author Rod Trent