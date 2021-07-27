The Azure Sentinel Best Practices Series

My intent with my blog here is to cover the “extra stuff” not covered in our docs, so for those that have been alongside with me over the past couple years you’ve read about a lot of the best practices for Azure Sentinel here already.

With Azure Sentinel’s popularity growing by leaps and bounds, it makes sense that customers would start asking for guidance around how best to deploy and use the cloud-based SIEM. And, that guidance should be centralized and part of our docs.

For that reason, the teams have Microsoft have begun to centralize some of the great learning we have gathered both internally and from our customers. That effort has culminated into the following best practices resources:

Best Practices for Deployment: https://cda.ms/2gc

https://cda.ms/2gc General Best Practices: https://cda.ms/2gd

https://cda.ms/2gd Best Practices for Data Collection: https://cda.ms/2gg

Author Rod Trent