Regulatory Compliance in Azure Security Center Workflow Automation Reaches GA

As you know, in Azure Security Center, Workflow Automation can be used to trigger Logic Apps when security center data changes. In February of this year, the ability to enable these triggers based on Regulatory Compliance changes entered preview.

Today, this capability is now complete and released to GA.

As shown below, you can now choose the trigger type for Regularly compliance standards, then select the standard you want to monitor for changes, and opt to alert on what part of the compliance changed.

Monitor and alert on compliance

For more see…

Workflow automations can be triggered by changes to regulatory compliance assessments (GA): https://cda.ms/2kj

Automate responses to Security Center triggers: https://cda.ms/2kk

Author Rod Trent