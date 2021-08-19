How to Control Deployment of Defender for Endpoint to your Linux machines

Azure Security Center now supports (in preview) the automatic deployment of Defender for Endpoint to your Linux machines.

To enable this…

[1] In Azure Security Center go to Pricing & Settings for the Security Center enabled subscription and then Integrations.

[2] Click the Enable for Linux Machines (Preview) button and click Save.

[3] Finally, verify your configuration change by clicking the Enable button.

Enable Linux Deployment

Onboarding may take up to 24 hours, but once you enable this option, Azure Security Center will automatically onboard your Linux machines to Defender for Endpoint, and detect any previous installations of Defender for Endpoint and reconfigure them to integrate with Security Center.

