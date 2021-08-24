Azure Sentinel Gets Its Own Knowledge Check and Completion Certificate

Following in the footsteps of the rest of the Microsoft security platform tools, Azure Sentinel training now has its own completion certificate!

My original post on All the Microsoft Ninja Training I Know About noted that every product except Security Center and Sentinel provided knowledge checks with a resulting completion certificate. But, I’ve since updated that original post because Security Center received its own a couple weeks ago, and today Sentinel has finally joined the happy throng.

How to get it…

If you believe you have the chops already to pass the knowledge check, jump out to the following link and complete the 30-question form:

Azure Sentinel Ninja Training assessment : https://cda.ms/2rB

Once you receive 80% or better (the passing grade), head to the following link to request your certificate:

Azure Sentinel Ninja certificate: https://cda.ms/2rh

A Tip

Once you receive your certificate, don’t forget to add it to your LinkedIn profile. Even though the Ninja training is not an official curriculum certification, it still looks good on your resume and shows your employer (and prospective employers) that you have an aptitude for learning.

Here’s what mine looks like…

I’ve been busy…

Yay for me!

