The Azure Security Center Wrap Newsletter

The Azure Sentinel newsletter “experiment” I started a few months ago is a confirmed success. Its become a wildly popular weekly Inbox insert for many and the subscriber growth is still steadily increasing. And, for those that don’t care for yet another newsletter, there’s also a huge following for direct access through the social media channels like LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and others.

I asked a couple weeks ago if there would be interest in a similar newsletter, but for Azure Security Center/Defender. The positive response was overwhelming.

The Azure Security Center content isn’t as vast or as continuous as Azure Sentinel (there’s reasons for this which I might talk about someday), so this newsletter will start delivering on a bi-weekly basis instead of weekly like the Azure Sentinel edition.

I don’t particularly like the “build it and they will come” method of community – even though the Azure Sentinel newsletter is evidence of that being possible. So, the Azure Security Center newsletter will begin delivering when we have at least 100 subscribers. We’re at about half that now, so you can help.

If you would love to see this newsletter start delivering in the next couple weeks, invite your friends and colleagues to subscribe.

Subscribe to the Azure Security Center Wrap: https://cda.ms/2rs

As we get closer to the 100 subscriber goal, I’ll let you all know to prepare for the newsletter to hit your Inbox.

Here we go…

