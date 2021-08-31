How to Send Feedback to the Azure Sentinel Notebook Team

There’s a mighty effort underway to ensure that Azure Sentinel customers have as much knowledge and understanding about the Notebooks feature as possible. Azure Sentinel Notebooks is a valuable asset for investigative and hunting analysts alike.

There’s an introductory blog post available now that is a compliment to the upcoming free training series.

See: Becoming an Azure Sentinel Notebooks ninja – the series!

As this series progresses and the training kicks-off, we’re pretty sure there will be additional questions raised, but also a need for customers to provide feedback.

So, a brand new DL has been launched specifically for Azure Sentinel Notebooks: asinotebooks@service.microsoft.com

This DL is monitored by various product teams and is intended to be used to collect and respond to questions, issues, and feedback.

=========================

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

[Subscribe to the RSS feed for this blog]

[Subscribe to the Weekly Azure Sentinel Newsletter]

[Subscribe to the Bi-Weekly Azure Security Center Newsletter]

Author Rod Trent