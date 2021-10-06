How to stop Windows 11 from deploying to your environment with Intune

With the general availability of Windows 11 organizations might be looking at ways to ensure devices are NOT automatically upgrading to Windows 11.

This blog will look at how to achieve this by utilizing Intune.

Note.

This blog assumes that you are managing Updates via Intune and does not cover the implementation of device management.

Update Ring

Ensure that you have an Update Ring configured with your desired configurations and deployed to your Windows 10 devices.

The Setting Feature update deferral period (days) SHOULD be set to 0

Feature updates

With Feature updates for Windows 10 and later in Intune, you can select the Windows feature update version that you want devices to remain at.

Ensure that your policy is set to the version of Windows 10 you want to keep devices on.

Endpoint Experience

The targeted endpoints will update to the version specified and will stay there until you configure a later version.

Once updated you will notice that no further updates are applied regarding Feature Updates

Special thanks to Warren Stevens for his contribution.

Author johguy