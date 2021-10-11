Subtle Azure Sentinel Console Change in New Content Management Area

For those Azure Sentinel customers digging into the console this morning, you’ll notice a slight change in the layout.

Solutions and Community have been pulled from the original spot under the Configuration area and placed in a new Content Management section.

Solutions seems a tad bit out of place and it really seems like News & Guides should be in the Content Management area instead. But, this is just something to be aware of as more changes to the console layout are expected.

Content Management?

If you’re interested in helping construct a refreshed layout, active customers can join the private preview program to participate: https://aka.ms/SecurityPRP

Author Rod Trent