The Azure Sentinel Guide to Microsoft Ignite 2021

This is it!

Your guide to all things Azure Sentinel at Microsoft Ignite, November 2-4, 2021.

And, while there’s not exactly stacks of Azure Sentinel-specific content, there’s what I like to call Azure Sentinel “themed” content that should prove valuable to all of you.

Listed below are some opportunities to hear and learn about Azure Sentinel, but also areas that are related to knowledge you need to build your security stance and approach that will enable you to use Azure Sentinel better.

Azure Sentinel-specific

The AI journey in Azure Sentinel – Product Roundtable

Azure Sentinel delivers intelligent security analytics and threat intelligence across the enterprise, and we are building AI powered capabilities throughout Sentinel from alert detection, threat visibility, to proactive hunting and threat response. In this session, we will share the roadmap for some of the key AI/ML capabilities in Azure Sentinel and preview new concepts for the areas where we can apply machine learning to help. We’d like to hear from you on your experiences with the existing AI/ML features in Sentinel and get your input on the new concepts. If you are a SIEM user or familiar with SIEM products, please join the discussion with us to help us shape the future of Azure Sentinel’s ML capabilities!

Tuesday, November 2 – 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time – Duration 60 minutes

Introduction to Azure Sentinel – Connection Zone

Traditional security information and event management (SIEM) systems typically take a long time to set up and configure. They’re also not necessarily designed with cloud workloads in mind. This session will introduce attendees to Azure Sentinel and highlight how organizations can start getting valuable security insights from the cloud and on-premises data quickly.

Wednesday, November 3 – 11:30 AM – 12:45 PM Eastern Daylight Time – Duration 75 minutes

Keynote

Microsoft Into Focus: Security – Keynote

Join us for a series of insightful discussions as Microsoft hosts industry experts and insiders around current cybercrime trends, the evolution of hybrid work, and a look into the future of cybersecurity trends and solutions.

Wednesday, November 3 – 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time – Duration 90 minutes

Core Theme

Protect Everything with End-to-End Security – Core Theme

Organizations around the world are facing a surge of sophisticated cyber threats. The hybrid work world is creating new opportunities for bad actors, and increased challenges for IT teams. Join us to learn how Microsoft’s integrated, comprehensive approach to security is helping customers become more secure and resilient. Discover new products and innovations that help you protect everything, from the endpoint to the cloud, across security, compliance, identity, device management, and privacy. See how Microsoft Security is helping organizations of all sizes be safe in the face of increased global cyber threats.

Tuesday, November 2 – 1:35 PM – 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time – Duration 25 minutes

Connection Zone

Ask the Experts: Tackling the biggest cybersecurity challenges for 2022 – Connection Zone

It’s been a year. The security industry has encountered some major challenges. Yet throughout it all, we’ve made progress on how to keep ahead of adversaries. In this session, we’ll meet with security leaders to discuss the big issues and lessons learned from the past year. We’ll also share key recommendations for security teams to successfully navigate the evolving threat landscape into 2022 and beyond.

Tuesday, November 2 – 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time – Duration 30 minutes

Understanding Cyber Security with Microsoft – Connection Zone

As more business data is being accessed from locations outside of the traditional corporate network, security has become an overriding concern. Organizations need to understand how to best protect their data, regardless of where it’s accessed from and whether it sits on their corporate network, or in the cloud. This session will overview the three core areas of Microsoft Security as well as the velocity of career opportunities in cyber security.

Tuesday, November 2 – 5:30 PM – 6:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time – Duration 30 minutes

Ask the Experts: Why having a Threat Management System is Critical to your Business Survival – Connection Zone

Security and business leaders often have differing requirements with application access. Business leaders need rapid access while security needs a protected architecture that adheres to compliance mandates. A balance between architecture, configuration and frictionless policy controls is required. Join us as we highlight client use cases via Sentinel and continuous monitoring of Azure controls. With programmatic threat management, organizations can achieve their security and business goals.

Wednesday, November 3 – 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time – Duration 30 minutes

Breakout

Tackling the biggest cybersecurity challenges for 2022 – Breakout

It’s been a year. The security industry has encountered some major challenges. Yet throughout it all, we’ve made progress on how to keep ahead of adversaries. In this session, we’ll meet with security leaders to discuss the big issues and lessons learned from the past year. We’ll also share key recommendations for security teams to successfully navigate the evolving threat landscape into 2022 and beyond.

Tuesday, November 2 – 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time – Duration 30 minutes

On-demand

SIEM + XDR: Automate threat detection and response – On-demand

Today’s threat landscape continues to grow in complexity, sophistication and frequency. As advanced attacks emerge, Microsoft is on the frontlines working with customers and partners. We’ll share the latest technology around our integrated SIEM+XDR solution, to protect your environment end-to-end and get ahead of adversaries.

