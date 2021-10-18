UserVoice is Back (sorta) for Azure Sentinel and Azure Security Center

A few months ago news broke that Microsoft would move away from UserVoice to a first-party solution.
That solution is now available. There’s many topics available on the new resource, but here’s the ones my audience is most interest in:
Use this resource to share your ideas, vote on existing ideas and leave suggestions and feedback!
The primary site where you can find the other 125 topics is here: https://cda.ms/2Xg
