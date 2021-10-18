UserVoice is Back (sorta) for Azure Sentinel and Azure Security Center

A few months ago news broke that Microsoft would move away from UserVoice to a first-party solution.

That solution is now available. There’s many topics available on the new resource, but here’s the ones my audience is most interest in:

Azure Sentinel

Azure Security Center

Use this resource to share your ideas, vote on existing ideas and leave suggestions and feedback!

The primary site where you can find the other 125 topics is here: https://cda.ms/2Xg

Author Rod Trent