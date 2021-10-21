Extending Retention to the Limit for the Free Ingestions in Azure Sentinel

This is something we’ve never really highlighted and so much so that I had to do a double-take when someone mentioned it the other day. Quite honestly, I thought it couldn’t be possible, but after doing some digging for clarification, it is true.

As you know, Azure Sentinel customers get 90 days of data retention for no cost. But…did you know that there is no charge for extended retention for data types that are ingested for free?

For tables like SecurityAlert, AzureActivity, OfficeActivity, and SecurityIncident, which are built from free ingestion sources, there is never a retention cost. A Log Analytics workspace has a retention limit of 2 years, so you can keep the data in these tables to the limit.

One caveat, incidentally, is that AzureActivity data types can’t be set with custom retention. They take on the maximum of the default workspace retention or 90 days.

Want to take advantage of this? See how to set retention by data type: https://cda.ms/2Zj

Author Rod Trent