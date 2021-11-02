Security News Now – Microsoft Ignite 2021 Sentinel Edition

Catch up on the breadth of Microsoft security announcements for Microsoft Sentinel from Microsoft Ignite 2021 and get a taste of our upcoming Security News Now news show.

For details on the Microsoft Sentinel announcements, visit the product blog: https://aka.ms/Microsoft-Sentinel-Ignite2021

Author Rod Trent