Upcoming Webinar to Discuss and Detail the On-Prem Security Monitoring for Microsoft Sentinel Solution

Last month, I announced an on-premises solution for gathering and filtering events and alerts prior to sending them to Microsoft Sentinel. As you can imagine the solution is a game-changer for providing immediate cost savings for sending data to the cloud.

Since that announcement, the solution, the On-Prem Security Monitoring for Sentinel, has taken on a life of its own. Not only is there lots of customer interest in it, but internal interest, too. We’re in the midst of a whirlwind tour of discussions, demos, and the like. Its been a lot of fun.

If this is something you’re interested in hearing more about, there’s an upcoming webinar where myself and my colleagues will talk about how it works, discuss the benefits, and showcase its operation.

The webinar happens on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 3:00 PM (GMT). You can use the following link to register:

Integrating the Security Monitoring MP into Microsoft Sentinel

Author Rod Trent