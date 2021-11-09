Schedule a Reboot for Manual installation of Windows 10 Feature Updates

With the various methods of deploying Windows 10 Feature Updates, the Feature Update Rollouts via Application Deployment does not provide restart notifications to the user and as such the device will automatically reboot if the “/noreboot” switch is not added to your batch file or if the switch is added the reboot will not happen until such time the user manually does it and then the user might be surprised to find that the Feature Update completion is done after the reboot. Configuration Manager will also only report “Success” after the reboot due to the detection method used.

As such I have written a PowerShell script to assist with the scheduling of a reboot to finalize the Feature Update installation.

I will not cover the creation of the Application as the following blog does cover that: SCCM/MEMCM: Windows 10 Feature Update Rollouts via Application Deployment – TechNet Articles – United States (English) – TechNet Wiki (microsoft.com)

To include the script in your Install.cmd, you can use the example below:

start /w WindowsUpdateBox /Update /PreDownload /quiet /noreboot

start /w WindowsUpdateBox /Update /Install /quiet /noreboot

start /w WindowsUpdateBox /Update /Finalize /quiet /noreboot

PowerShell -NoProfile -ExecutionPolicy Bypass -Command “& ‘.\RebootScheduleTimer.ps1′”

You can download the PowerShell script HERE

The script will and give the user 15 minutes (900 Seconds) to either schedule a restart or restart immediately.

The script will create a scheduled task for the restart as seen below: