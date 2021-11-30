How to Monitor When the Microsoft Sentinel Trial Expires

Added just prior to Microsoft Ignite this year, there’s a new tab available in the News & Guides section in the console dedicated to the Free Trial.

This Free Trial tab is the central source for getting the most out of the trial period. It includes the docs, a lab to deploy, learning, and even costing tools.

As you can see in the image, it also clearly shows how many days remain in the trial period.

When the trial gets closer to the deadline, a banner will display on the general console as a reminder.

Author Rod Trent