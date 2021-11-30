How to Tell How Long Microsoft Sentinel Has Been Enabled on a Workspace

Similarly to new customers wanting to know how long the Microsoft Sentinel trial has been running (see: How to Monitor When the Microsoft Sentinel Trial Expires), existing customers sometimes like to know how long each Microsoft Sentinel-enabled Log Analytics Workspace has been running.

The easiest way to find this is by using the Workspace Usage Report Workbook in Microsoft Sentinel. On the Azure Sentinel tab (still not updated with the new naming) you’ll find each Microsoft Sentinel-enabled workspace and how long each has been running.

Days Enabled

=========================

Author Rod Trent