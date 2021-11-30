Three New MITRE ATT&CK Tactics to Use for Microsoft Sentinel Hunting and Analytics Rules

Three new MITRE ATT&CK tactics have shown up ready to be used for Microsoft Sentinel Hunting and Analytics Rules creation.

New tactics

Resource Development – The adversary is trying to establish resources they can use to support operations.

Impair Process Control – The adversary is trying to manipulate, disable, or damage physical control processes.

Inhibit Response Function – The adversary is trying to prevent your safety, protection, quality assurance, and operator intervention functions from responding to a failure, hazard, or unsafe state.

Author Rod Trent