Quick Tip: Monitoring Log Analytics Issues for Microsoft Sentinel

Log Analytics issues are things that should be an important matter for Microsoft Sentinel customers, since the service runs on top of a Log Analytics workspace. And, as such, there should be a mechanism to monitor when issues have been reported.

The Azure Monitor team maintains a status blog: https://cda.ms/3kB

This blog produces alerts when there are issues such as latency and alerts when the issues have been resolved. I monitor this myself through the RSS feed.

The RSS feed: https://cda.ms/3kC

Azure Monitor Status Blog

Author Rod Trent