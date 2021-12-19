Must Learn KQL Merch

Most of you know my colleague, John Savill. John does a superb job with his YouTube channel where he is constantly delivering updates on all things Azure – from training to new feature releases.

I’ve known John for a long while. Prior to me joining Microsoft, John has spoken at several technical conferences I managed over the years, and I’ve always admired his dedication to health and wellness. I’ve lost count how many Ironman events he’s participated in. So, I do truly appreciate his knowledge and judgement.

As part of John’s channel, he also offers a T-shirt that folks can buy, but all of the proceeds go to a charity. So, I asked John for his recommendation and that’s what I’ve done. I’ve created a Must Learn KQL store where all proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Check it out! MUST LEARN KQL STORE

Amazingly, just for the holiday so far, it’s raised about $100 US. That’s great and more than I anticipated, but I know we can do more. So, while I was initially determined to do this just for the holiday season, I believe it’s worth keeping it going for the life of the Must Learn KQL series – which may never actually end.

I doubt there’s much better you can do when learning KQL that drinking coffee (or tea) from this cup. So, learn KQL, drink your favorite beverage, and know that your effort is also helping someone else.

BTW: I ordered one of the holiday versions myself…

You can find the full Must Learn KQL series here: https://aka.ms/MustLearnKQL

=========================

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

[Subscribe to the RSS feed for this blog]

[Subscribe to the Weekly Microsoft Sentinel Newsletter]

[Subscribe to the Bi-Weekly Defender for Cloud Newsletter]

Author Rod Trent