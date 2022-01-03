Cloud Service Provider Access to Microsoft Sentinel Content Hub

A few weeks ago an issue was raised from Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) that they could not access any Solutions in the newly released Content Hub for Microsoft Sentinel.

There’s an effort underway to resolve this and allow CSPs access to the Content Hub solutions.

In the Known Issues section of the Microsoft Sentinel GitHub repository, there’s now a growing list of Solutions that are being enabled for CSPs.

The list to monitor: https://cda.ms/3×0

As of this post, the list contains the following:

Cloudflare Log4j Vulnerability Detection Training Lab RiskIQ Illuminate Crowdstrike Falcon Endpoint Protection Palo Alto Prisma Imperva WAF Cloud Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification CMMC

Author Rod Trent