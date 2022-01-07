For those that missed it or had to walk away to do actual work during the event, here’s my Building SOC Efficiency with Microsoft Sentinel talk for AzureFunBytes.

One of these days, I’d love to complete this talk. It really deserves 3-4 hours instead of the 1 hour allotted for this event. But it was still enormously fun. I want to thank all those involved with AzureFunBytes, the LearnTV crew, and a big thanks Jay Gordon for the opportunity to talk about some of my favorite things.

Author Rod Trent