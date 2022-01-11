Microsoft Sentinel Cross-workspace Incidents View Limit Bumped to 30 Workspaces and/or Tenants

As of today, Microsoft Sentinel customers with larger deployments can now get a much more expansive view of the environment.

What was original a 10 workspace/tenant limit has now reached GA for an increased capability of 30 workspaces/tenants. This enhancement is available for commercial and government.

Details are available in the “What’s New” section of the Microsoft Sentinel docs: https://cda.ms/3BZ

=========================

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

[Subscribe to the RSS feed for this blog]

[Subscribe to the Weekly Microsoft Sentinel Newsletter]

[Subscribe to the Bi-Weekly Defender for Cloud Newsletter]

[Learn KQL with the Must Learn KQL series and book]

Author Rod Trent