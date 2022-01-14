KQL Basics and Advanced KQL Hunting for Microsoft 365 Defender

Since it seems I’ve become all things KQL for our security platforms (which I don’t mind at all, btw), I thought I’d step outside the Sentinel realm for a moment and share some recent releases for using KQL with Microsoft 365 Defender.

Here’s some awesome video content learning…

M365D KQL Basics:

https://cda.ms/3D3

M365D Advanced Hunting:

https://cda.ms/3D4

=========================

Author Rod Trent