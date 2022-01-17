How to Enable Health Monitoring for Microsoft Sentinel

We’ve released into public preview a new feature for Microsoft Sentinel that gives customers tools to enable monitoring of the health of Microsoft Sentinel operations like data connector activity and on scheduled analytics rules’ operation.

Enabling this new feature requires a manual operation. To enable Health Monitoring, do this:

[1] In the Microsoft Sentinel console, go to Settings in the left-hand menu, then access the Settings tab at top.

[2] Locate the new Health Monitoring section on the Settings page and click the Configure Diagnostic Settings button.

[3] On the Diagnostic Settings page, click to Add diagnostic setting. Once the display changes, create your new Diagnostic Setting by giving it a memorable name, choosing the DataConnectors category, and sending it to the same Log Analytics workspace as your Microsoft Sentinel environment. Save the configuration.

After Health Monitoring is configured, a new SentinelHealth table will start to populate with the following data columns:

TenantId

TimeGenerated

OperationName

SentinelResourceId

SentinelResourceName

Status Description

Reason

WorkspaceId

SentinelResourceType

SentinelResourceKind

RecordId

ExtendedProperties

SourceSystem

Type

So, far, only a handful of Data Connectors are supported. Those are:

Amazon Web Services (CloudTrail)

Dynamics 365

Office 365

Office ATP

Threat Intelligence – TAXII

Threat Intelligence Platforms

The docs for this feature are also already available, which includes context about the Data Connector Workbook. See: Monitor the health of your data connectors

Author Rod Trent