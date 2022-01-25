How to Obtain the Raw Alert Data in Defender for Cloud

A recently released feature for Defender for Cloud allows security teams to capture the raw alert data for further investigation.

To do this…

[1] Locate the Security Alert from which you want the alert and click the Copy alert JSON link.

Copy alert JSON

[2] Paste the JSON from the clipboard to another location. I’m using Notepad…

JSON – yay!

