How to Obtain the Raw Alert Data in Defender for Cloud

A recently released feature for Defender for Cloud allows security teams to capture the raw alert data for further investigation.
To do this…
[1] Locate the Security Alert from which you want the alert and click the Copy alert JSON link.
[2] Paste the JSON from the clipboard to another location. I’m using Notepad…
