Microsoft Sentinel Now Supports MITRE Techniques

Microsoft Sentinel customers have been expecting this update and now it’s arrived. MITRE techniques are now available for selection in the Microsoft Sentinel rule creation process.

Choose your techniques

When you select a primary tactic in the Rule creation process, the techniques will display as selections.

The techniques chosen will display in the Incident when it is generated.

Techniques shown in an Incident

The MITRE techniques are also supported throughout Microsoft Sentinel, including Automation and Hunting.

With this new feature in place, new and updated techniques can be delivered continuously.

Author Rod Trent