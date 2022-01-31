PowerBI and Microsoft Project Connectors for Microsoft Sentinel Now in Public Preview

Official Data Connectors for Microsoft Project and PowerBI are now available in public preview in the Microsoft Sentinel console.
Connecting the Microsoft Project connector will create a new ProjectActivity table, while the PowerBI connector creates a new PowerBIActivity table.
Both connectors use the Office Management API to grab the audit logs from each service. There’s only a single KQL query provided for each connector to show data flow so you’ll need to create Analytics Rules and Hunting queries on your own for now.
