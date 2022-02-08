How to Manage Microsoft Sentinel Workbook Versions

It happens. Well, at least it’s happened to me more than once and I’ve worked with customers who have been affected, too. Whether it’s from someone fat-thumbing something or something else entirely, Workbook edits or updates can get things out of whack where sections stop working and data stops displaying. Because of this, I’ve taken drastic steps that have become default operation like saving old copies of Workbooks – just in case.

There’s a new function in Workbooks that keeps track of Workbook versions for you, and enables you to compare and view Workbook versions, and restore old Workbooks when necessary.

To access this feature, open a Workbook in Edit mode, then tap or click the Settings icon. A panel will open and the versioning management capability is on the Versions tab.

Versioning

=========================

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

[Subscribe to the RSS feed for this blog]

[Subscribe to the Weekly Microsoft Sentinel Newsletter]

[Subscribe to the Weekly Microsoft Defender Newsletter]

[Learn KQL with the Must Learn KQL series and book]

Author Rod Trent