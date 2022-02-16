Intune Remote help for Windows

Microsoft announced a new Intune Remote Help Solution available in the Microsoft Endpoint Manager admin center as a Public Preview. Remote Help supports Windows 10 & 11 devices.

Prerequisites

The below article covers all prerequisites for Remote Help.

Remotely assist users that are authenticated by your organization. | Microsoft Docs

Purpose

In this blog we will look at how to enable and use the new Remote Help Tool.

Enable Remote help

Open the Microsoft Endpoint Manager console and navigate to Tenant admin | Remote help (preview). Go to Settings and click on Configure.

From the drop down select Enable and select Allow to enable the tool for Unenrolled devices. Click Save.

Now that we have enabled Remote help, we need to deploy the tool.

Deploy Remote help

Download the Remote Help tool and add it in Intune as a Windows App (Win32). Deploy the app to your devices.

Note. The install command for the tool is as follow: “RemotehelpInstaller.exe /install /quiet acceptTerms=Yes”

Prepare a Win32 app to be uploaded to Microsoft Intune | Microsoft Docs

Use Remote Help

Now that we have enabled the tool in the admin console and deployed the application to our devices, we can provide our users with remote support using the tool.

In the Microsoft Endpoint Manager Admin Console navigate to the device, click on the ellipse, and select the New remote assistance session and select the Launch remote help (Alternatively you can also open the Remote Help from the Start Menu)

The remote help will open, and you will need to sign.

Ask the user to open the remote help from the start menu and sign in.

The Support Admin will click on Get a security code

Once the security code is generated give the code to the user to enter in the remote help tool. The user will be prompted to allow the session and have the choice of allowing full control or just screen viewing. Once the user make a selection the session will connect and the support admin can proceed with the remote assistance.

The support admin will be able to select a specific monitor, if more than one is connected, open task manager, pause and end the session from the menu in the top right.

Author John Guy