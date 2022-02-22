Microsoft Sentinel Incident Comments Gets a Limitation Bump

For those customers looking to add more to the comments section of Microsoft Sentinel Incidents, you can now provide a bit more context and content.

One of the top asks from customers for improving Microsoft Sentinel was that the 3k character limitation in commenting could be bumped up. This has now been increased to 30k per comment.

Yes! I can type more for longer periods of time

Commenting per Incident is limited to 100 comments.

Additional commenting capability is still under review. For example, I heard from customers last week (and many times in the past) that it would be nice to provide attachment capability. And, while this can already be accomplished by utilizing the Microsoft Teams integration or the Link feature (store the attachment in blog storage), it does seem valuable to have a lightweight attachment facility.

Author Rod Trent