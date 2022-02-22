Take the Assessment, Get Your Must Learn KQL Certificate

The Must Learn KQL series has reached its completion, but that doesn’t mean it’s over. In March, I’ll kick off the next step in KQL learning in an advanced series called Addicted to KQL. For those just catching on, the Must Learn KQL series has educated close to 5,000 people since it started in November 2021. It is in process to be adopted by the Microsoft Sentinel docs platform, and I’m working to develop an official Microsoft Learn module for it. So, stay tuned for more.

Must Learn KQL is a starter series, developed to take a methodical, logical approach to learning the query language. Must Learn KQL was designed not to scare anyone but come to the realization how powerful and necessary it is, while also maintaining how simple it is to learn. It’s delivered in manageable chunks so you can spend 15 minutes of your lunch break, if you want, and consume more than just a ham sandwich.

Those that followed along while the series was being written, dug in once or twice a week, treating it like the latest Star Wars series on Disney+. But now that the first series is fully complete, all episodes are available for streaming, and you can plan your training and know that the content is ready to go on your schedule.

To make your efforts worthwhile, there’s now also an assessment. Taken directly from the series, you can either use an open book method or challenge yourself to answer the questions. You need 80% or better to pass, so since there’s 25 questions, you can miss 5 of them.

The assessment is based on the honor system. You can take the assessment as many times as you need to and once you hit the 80% grade, drop an email to the email address supplied on the assessment to receive your certificate. It’s a handsome certificate, giving homage to, well…uhhh…I don’t want to give it away other than the obvious picture on the certificate below. Hint, hint – this may be a question on the assessment.

Good luck!

Assessment link: https://forms.office.com/r/6MN69VXLUq

In cast you can’t find this post again (it happens!), the assessment link is also available on the series page at: https://aka.ms/MustLearnKQL

