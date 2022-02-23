How to Get Started with Basic Logs for Microsoft Sentinel

Cost is the topic of discussion for any SIEM or security tool that collects and analyzed data. Among a bevy of security announcements today, we also unveiled a long anticipated logs capability to enable archiving (or semi-cold storage) and cheaper long term storage.
See the following announcements for more information:
- The next evolution of Azure Monitor Logs: https://cda.ms/3Vh
- Microsoft Security delivers new multicloud capabilities: https://cda.ms/3Vp
- What’s Next in Microsoft Sentinel?: https://cda.ms/3Vj
Get started learning about Basic Log capabilities:
- Log data plans (preview): https://cda.ms/3Vk
- Configure Basic Logs in Azure Monitor (Preview): https://cda.ms/3Vm
There are even more valuable resource links in the new Search feature itself.
Interested in how all the new log capabilities will affect pricing? The online pricing data and calculator has already been updated: https://cda.ms/3Vs
=========================
[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]
[Subscribe to the RSS feed for this blog]
[Subscribe to the Weekly Microsoft Sentinel Newsletter]
[Subscribe to the Weekly Microsoft Defender Newsletter]
[Learn KQL with the Must Learn KQL series and book]
You must log in to post a comment.