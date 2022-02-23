How to Get Started with Basic Logs for Microsoft Sentinel

Cost is the topic of discussion for any SIEM or security tool that collects and analyzed data. Among a bevy of security announcements today, we also unveiled a long anticipated logs capability to enable archiving (or semi-cold storage) and cheaper long term storage.

See the following announcements for more information:

The next evolution of Azure Monitor Logs: https://cda.ms/3Vh

Microsoft Security delivers new multicloud capabilities: https://cda.ms/3Vp

What’s Next in Microsoft Sentinel?: https://cda.ms/3Vj

Get started learning about Basic Log capabilities:

Log data plans (preview): https://cda.ms/3Vk

Configure Basic Logs in Azure Monitor (Preview): https://cda.ms/3Vm

There are even more valuable resource links in the new Search feature itself.

Guides & Feedback

Interested in how all the new log capabilities will affect pricing? The online pricing data and calculator has already been updated: https://cda.ms/3Vs

Author Rod Trent