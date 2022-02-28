Create and Maintain Your Own KQL Demo Environment with the New Start-for-free Cluster

As we continue efforts to ensure KQL is accessible to everyone (regardless of whether or not an Azure subscription is required), a new Start-for-free Cluster program has been publicly released.

This cluster can be used for learning, for evaluation, or if you’re like me, as a hobby to get extra keen on data science.

All you need is either a Microsoft Account or a Microsoft Identity and you get immediate access to a cluster with four vCores, 8GB or RAM, and around 100GB of storage.

Use the following shortlink to get access: http://aka.ms/kustofree

You’ll need to name and create your free cluster…

Create your free cluster

…but, once created you can start to ingest your own data and begin querying that data using our resources.

My free cluster!

Docs are located here: https://cda.ms/3WJ

Incidentally, we do still offer access to the KQL Playground (https://aka.ms/LADemo), but this new offering allows you to ingest and query your own data.

Author Rod Trent