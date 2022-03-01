How to Enable Two New Logs to Monitor for Azure Active Directory in Microsoft Sentinel

There are three new logs available for Azure Active Directory, but only two are currently populating data. Once enabled they will generate the following new tables:
AADServicePrincipalRiskEvents – Logs generated by identity protection for Azure AD service principal risk events.
AADRiskyServicePrincipals – Logs generated by identity protection for Azure AD risky service principals.
NetworkAccessTrafficLogs – details still being surfaced – check back
To enable these for access in Microsoft Sentinel…
- Locate the Diagnostic Settings section in the Azure Active Directory service.
- Find the Diagnostic Setting that is pointing to the Log Analytics workspace for your Microsoft Sentinel environment.
- Edit the current Diagnostic Setting and enable the three new logs.
