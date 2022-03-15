How to Locate the Microsoft Sentinel Free Benefit in Cost Management + Billing

There are a couple ways to identify that the free benefit (https://aka.ms/SentinelOffer) for Microsoft 365 E5, A5, F5 and G5 customers has kicked in.

The first is the most obvious. We’ve included a Microsoft Sentinel Cost Workbook in the Microsoft Sentinel console that shows the applicable data flow.

Microsoft Sentinel Cost Workbook

But what if you want to review associated cost or cost savings from the benefit?

In the Cost Management + Billing app in the Azure portal, look at the Invoice Details in Cost Analysis. Set a filter by ‘Meter‘ and locate the ‘Free Benefit‘ options for M365 Defender Data Ingestion and M365 Defender Data Analysis.

Free Benefit

For more, see: Understand your Microsoft Sentinel bill

Author Rod Trent