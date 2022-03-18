All the Ways to Read the Weekly Newsletters for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender

The weekly newsletters for Microsoft Sentinel and Defender continue to skyrocket in subscribers. It’s amazing how far each of these resources have come and how dedicated and loyal the inbox subscribers are.

But there are many out there that prefer not to receive yet another newsletter in their inbox, or who would like to sample and test the newsletter before jumping into a dedicated delivery. For those reasons, there are several different ways of reading the weekly newsletters without having it sit in an inbox.

Here’s all the ways to read the Microsoft Sentinel and Defender newsletters each week:

Microsoft Sentinel This Week

(delivers every Friday at 7:30am EST)

Inbox subscription: Microsoft Sentinel this Week

RSS feed: https://www.getrevue.co/profile/AzureSentinelToday?format=rss

Twitter: Check the #MicrosoftSentinel hashtag on Fridays.

LinkedIn: Microsoft Sentinel Community on LinkedIn

Facebook: Microsoft Sentinel Community on Facebook

Microsoft Defender Weekly Wrap

(delivers every Friday at 7:30am EST)

Inbox subscription: Microsoft Defender Weekly Wrap

RSS feed: https://www.getrevue.co/profile/MicrosoftDefender?format=rss

Twitter: Check the #Defender hashtag on Fridays.

LinkedIn: Microsoft Defender Community on LinkedIn

Facebook: Microsoft Defender Community on Facebook

=========================

[Want to discuss this further? Hit me up on Twitter or LinkedIn]

[Subscribe to the RSS feed for this blog]

[Subscribe to the Weekly Microsoft Sentinel Newsletter]

[Subscribe to the Weekly Microsoft Defender Newsletter]

[Learn KQL with the Must Learn KQL series and book]

Author Rod Trent