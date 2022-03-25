The Microsoft Security Insights Podcast is Coming to Microsoft Reactor

For fans of the weekly Microsoft Security Insights podcast, Frank, Edward, Brodie, and I have some awesome news to share.

The popularity of the podcast continues to grow. Not only is the listener audience in an exploding growth spurt, but there are many security experts coming out of the woodwork asking to come on the show to talk.

With just the four of us – and each of us having busy day jobs – we’ve needed help with amplification and broadcasting for a while. For this reason, once a month we will now be broadcasting as an official Microsoft Reactor show!

Starting out, every 3rd Wednesday of every month we will add the Microsoft Reactor platform as one of our streaming mediums. Utilizing Microsoft Reactor gives us the ability to enhance the podcast in a number of ways:

We will schedule guests for the 3rd Wednesday show that have things to actually show and demo. Yay! We will have a show playlist on YouTube. This will solve a lot of listener’s issue with how Twitch deletes the live show video after a period of time. Woohoo! The 3rd Wednesday show will stream across multiple platforms at once including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others. What??! Awesome!

This may expand beyond just the 3rd Wednesday in the future, but I believe this is a great start and an awesome way to begin our world takeover plan.

I hope you can join us for the very first Microsoft Reactor show on April 20th and (of course) anything in between!

A BIG thanks to all our loyal listeners for making all this possible!

Here’s some ways to keep tabs on this upcoming effort:

Microsoft Reactor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MSFTReactor

https://twitter.com/MSFTReactor Microsoft Reactor on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MicrosoftReactor1

https://www.youtube.com/c/MicrosoftReactor1 Microsoft Reactor on Meetup.com: https://www.meetup.com/pro/microsoft-reactor

If you haven’t heard about this podcast yet…

The live podcast runs on Twitch every Wednesday evening from 5:00pm-6:15pm EST. The audio portion is released each Monday on the podcast’s website and available wherever you find, subscribe, and listen to podcasts.

Live Twitch stream: https://www.twitch.tv/microsoftsecurityinsights

Microsoft Security Insights website: https://microsoftsecurityinsights.com/

The podcast is a conversational, free-flowing event with a single rule: have fun!

We talk all things Microsoft Security. Our guests have included folks like Microsoft security PMs, Microsoft security partners, MVPs, security and certification book authors, and more.

Stop by on Wednesday evenings to listen in and ask questions, or just wait for the weekly podcast audio to become available.

Author Rod Trent