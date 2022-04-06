Manually add a MacOS device to Apple Business Manager

Intune 1 Minute

In my blog Setup Apple Business Manager in Intune – Azure Cloud & AI Domain Blog (azurecloudai.blog) we looked at how to setup ABM.
One of the prerequisites is to purchase devices from a supported channel and thus devices will be added to your ABM.

In this blog we will look at how to manually add a MacOS device to ABM.
NOTE. This method is to be used when you have an existing device that was purchased outside of the supported channels.

Prerequisites

Add MacOS Device

  1. Start up the Mac.
  2. Select the language in Setup Assistant, click Continue
  3. Stop on the Country or Region pane.
    Note: You must restart the Mac if you go past the Country or Region pane.
  4. Bring your iPhone close to the Mac, once the Mac goes into the Assign this Mac to your Organization screen, scan the image that appears in Setup Assistant.
    The serial number and other information about the Mac are uploaded to or Apple Business Manager.Assigning macOS with Apple Configurator for iOS to your Organization
  5. Once the assignment process is complete, go to Apple Business Manager and change the MDM server to Intune for the Mac.Graphical user interface, application, Teams Description automatically generated
  6. Now go to Microsoft Endpoint Manager admin center and Sync the Devices in your Enrollment Program Token.Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated
  7. Once the device appears under devices, restarts the Mac.Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated
  8. Your Mac will now be enrolled.Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

Author

Published