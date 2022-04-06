Manually add a MacOS device to Apple Business Manager

In my blog Setup Apple Business Manager in Intune – Azure Cloud & AI Domain Blog (azurecloudai.blog) we looked at how to setup ABM.

One of the prerequisites is to purchase devices from a supported channel and thus devices will be added to your ABM.

In this blog we will look at how to manually add a MacOS device to ABM.

NOTE. This method is to be used when you have an existing device that was purchased outside of the supported channels.

Prerequisites

Apple Business Manager already setup

iPhone with Configurator App

MacOS Device (Must be erased Erase all content and settings on Mac – Apple Support (ZA))

Add MacOS Device

Start up the Mac. Select the language in Setup Assistant, click Continue Stop on the Country or Region pane.

Note: You must restart the Mac if you go past the Country or Region pane. Bring your iPhone close to the Mac, once the Mac goes into the Assign this Mac to your Organization screen, scan the image that appears in Setup Assistant.

The serial number and other information about the Mac are uploaded to or Apple Business Manager. Once the assignment process is complete, go to Apple Business Manager and change the MDM server to Intune for the Mac. Now go to Microsoft Endpoint Manager admin center and Sync the Devices in your Enrollment Program Token. Once the device appears under devices, restarts the Mac. Your Mac will now be enrolled.

Author John Guy