Azure License Management with Microsoft Graph

Do you know how many users have a license in your Azure environment? Do you know if they have this license assigned directly or through a group(s) membership? How about duplicate assignments?

One way to answer this is by going to Azure Portal and looking at a user’s license details

License view in Azure Portal

Scaling this approach to thousands of users, however, is not ideal. Which is why PowerShell exists to help you administer at scale.

Using PowerShell, we have MSOnline online module (which is decommissioned) and cannot be used with Service Principals for unattended scripts.

A better way is to use Microsoft Graph. See below example,

Import-Module Microsoft.Graph.Users # Faster than loading all modules. Connect-MgGraph # Prompts interactive authentication Get-MgUser -All -Property LicenseAssignmentStates # Gets all users (https://graph.microsoft.com/v1.0/users?$select=licenseAssignmentStates)

The output includes a property, LicenseAssignmentStates, which has several entries for each license assignment for a user,

Property Description assignedByGroup The id of the group that assigns this license. If the assignment is a direct-assigned license, this field will be Null. disabledPlans The service plans that are disabled in this assignment. Read-Only. error License assignment failure error. If the license is assigned successfully, this field will be Null. lastUpdatedDateTime The timestamp when the state of the license assignment was last updated. skuId The unique identifier for the SKU. state Indicate the current state of this assignment. Read-Only. The possible values are Active , ActiveWithError , Disabled , and Error . License Assignment State property

With some PowerShell manipulation, we can get a list of each assignment path (Direct or through a group) all users have, opening the door for deeper reports and better license management.

Output as an excel sheet

You can even take this step further and build an Azure function that collects this data frequently and visualizes it with a Power BI dashboard

Power BI dashboard

Author Walid Moselhy